Putin addresses Russians after Wagner Group's failed uprising In a short speech, Putin talked about the mutiny and said he was always in charge. Russian authorities have dropped the charges against the mercenary leader and others involved in the brief rebellion.

Europe Putin addresses Russians after Wagner Group's failed uprising Putin addresses Russians after Wagner Group's failed uprising Listen · 3:41 3:41 In a short speech, Putin talked about the mutiny and said he was always in charge. Russian authorities have dropped the charges against the mercenary leader and others involved in the brief rebellion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor