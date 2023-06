What does the failed mutiny mean to U.S. interests in the war in Ukraine? Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan talks about how the aborted march on Moscow by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is impacting U.S. political calculus around the war in Ukraine.

Photography What does the failed mutiny mean to U.S. interests in the war in Ukraine? What does the failed mutiny mean to U.S. interests in the war in Ukraine? Listen · 5:28 5:28 Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan talks about how the aborted march on Moscow by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is impacting U.S. political calculus around the war in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor