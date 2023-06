Daisy the Labrador retriever is really living up to her name Daisy has retrieved 55 abandoned Frisbee discs from a disc golf course in Virginia. Daisy's owner is selling all of the unclaimed discs, with the proceeds going to the park where they were found.

