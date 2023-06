'Slave Play' playwright Jeremy O. Harris is on a mission to diversify theater The award-winning playwright helped bring Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window to Broadway. He also talks about his provocative Slave Play, which earned 12 Tony nominations.

Theater 'Slave Play' playwright Jeremy O. Harris is on a mission to diversify theater 'Slave Play' playwright Jeremy O. Harris is on a mission to diversify theater Listen · 36:23 36:23 The award-winning playwright helped bring Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window to Broadway. He also talks about his provocative Slave Play, which earned 12 Tony nominations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor