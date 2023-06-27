The Problem With Solitary Confinement In The U.S.

More than 122,000 people in the U.S. are estimated to be in solitary confinement, according to a report by Solitary Watch and Unlock the Box. That number is far greater than previous estimates.

The United Nations says that prolonged solitary confinement can be psychological torture.

One man — Dennis Hope — was held in solitary confinement for 27 years after two prison escapes. A new film, "The Box: 27 Years in Solitary," details Hope's experience in solitary confinement until 2022 when he petitioned the Supreme Court to hear his case. A week later he was moved out of solitary.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says solitary confinement, also known as Special Housing Units, is for the "safety, security, and orderly operation of correctional facilities."

We talk with Tammie Gregg, Deputy Director of the ACLU National Prison Project; Jean Casella, Director at Solitary Watch; and Jeremy Young, Senior Producer for Fault Lines.

