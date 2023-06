Supreme Court rejects theory giving state legislatures unchecked power over elections The Supreme Court ruled that state constitutions can protect voting rights in federal elections and states can enforce those provisions. This opinion should safeguard the 2024 election's integrity.

Law Supreme Court rejects theory giving state legislatures unchecked power over elections