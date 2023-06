South Carolina's top court hears arguments on 6-week abortion ban South Carolina is the latest state to debate a six-week abortion ban. The state's Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday.

Law South Carolina's top court hears arguments on 6-week abortion ban South Carolina's top court hears arguments on 6-week abortion ban Audio will be available later today. South Carolina is the latest state to debate a six-week abortion ban. The state's Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor