Protests against LGBTQ inclusivity in schools have turned violent in LA County In Los Angeles County this month, three protests against LGBTQ inclusivity have devolved into physical fights. The recent pattern of violence has parents and extremism experts concerned.

Education Protests against LGBTQ inclusivity in schools have turned violent in LA County Protests against LGBTQ inclusivity in schools have turned violent in LA County Listen · 3:20 3:20 In Los Angeles County this month, three protests against LGBTQ inclusivity have devolved into physical fights. The recent pattern of violence has parents and extremism experts concerned. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor