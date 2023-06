Watchdog: Over $200 billion in pandemic business loans appear to be fraudulent At least $200 billion in aid for small businesses may have gone to frauders, according to a new inspector general report. The Small Business Administration questions those numbers.

Watchdog: Over $200 billion in pandemic business loans appear to be fraudulent

At least $200 billion in aid for small businesses may have gone to frauders, according to a new inspector general report. The Small Business Administration questions those numbers.