4 more arrests are made a year after 53 migrants died in a sweltering tractor trailer Justice officials arrested four more people in Texas for the deaths of migrants last year after smugglers abandoned them in a tractor trailer without a working air conditioner in San Antonio.

National 4 more arrests are made a year after 53 migrants died in a sweltering tractor trailer 4 more arrests are made a year after 53 migrants died in a sweltering tractor trailer Listen · 2:21 2:21 Justice officials arrested four more people in Texas for the deaths of migrants last year after smugglers abandoned them in a tractor trailer without a working air conditioner in San Antonio. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor