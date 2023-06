Phil Stringer's travel disaster turned into something special After a delay of almost 18 hours, he was the only passenger on his American Airlines flight from Oklahoma to North Carolina. Everybody else had given up. He says he bonded with the crew.

National Phil Stringer's travel disaster turned into something special Phil Stringer's travel disaster turned into something special Listen · 0:27 0:27 After a delay of almost 18 hours, he was the only passenger on his American Airlines flight from Oklahoma to North Carolina. Everybody else had given up. He says he bonded with the crew. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor