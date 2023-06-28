The Opioid Crisis Is Causing Grandparents To Become Caregivers Again

The U.S. is battling a years-long, devastating opioid epidemic. Last year saw 79,770 reported opioid-involved drug overdose deaths, a 1.5 percent decrease from the previous year, according to data from the CDC.

Nevertheless, the opioid crisis has upended traditional family structures. Many parents have died from overdosing, become incarcerated, or are otherwise unable to care for their children due to substance abuse.

As a result, more and more children are being raised primarily by their grandparents in what are known as grandfamilies.

Grandfamilies face unique challenges, as caregivers contend with stigma, dwindling income, deficits in technological savvy, and health issues related to aging.

What kind of support do grandfamilies need to raise successful children? We explore how the opioid crisis is affecting grandparent caregivers with a panel of experts.

Joining us for the conversation is Megan Dolbin-MacNab. She's a professor of human development and family science at Virginia Tech. Also with us, Bobbie London. She's a Marriage and Family Therapist and Director of Family Support at South Shore Stars and Melissa Lilly, director of Healthy Grandfamilies, a training program designed to support grandparents when they become caregivers the second time around.

