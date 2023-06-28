Pop Culture Happy Hour: why is 'Scandoval' such a big deal for 'Vanderpump Rules'?

Enlarge this image Nicole Weingart/Bravo Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Bravo's hit reality show Vanderpump Rules has become infamous due to a much-discussed affair between two members of its cast. The whole thing has been nicknamed "Scandoval" and has led to record-breaking ratings, countless memes, and even a joke at the White House Correspondents Dinner. In a world were reality television is synonymous with secret affairs and drama, why is "Scandoval" such a big deal? Pop Culture Happy Hour's co-host Stephen Thompson is joined by culture writer Shamira Ibrahim and columnist Amil Niazi to discuss.

