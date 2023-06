Under extreme heat, squirrels sploot With much of the southern U.S. under heat advisories, millions of people are being exposed to extreme heat — so don't be alarmed if you see a squirrel splooting.

Animals Under extreme heat, squirrels sploot Under extreme heat, squirrels sploot Listen · 2:28 2:28 With much of the southern U.S. under heat advisories, millions of people are being exposed to extreme heat — so don't be alarmed if you see a squirrel splooting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor