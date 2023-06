EV charging station network is among Biden administration's green energy ambitions Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is traveling across the Southeast to promote the Biden administration's plans for green energy, including building a network of charging stations for electric cars.

Energy EV charging station network is among Biden administration's green energy ambitions EV charging station network is among Biden administration's green energy ambitions Listen · 3:53 3:53 Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is traveling across the Southeast to promote the Biden administration's plans for green energy, including building a network of charging stations for electric cars. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor