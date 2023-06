A look at Biden's intimate donor events President Biden is making the rounds with donors in Chevy Chase, Md., Manhattan and Chicago this week. At these intimate off-camera events, his comments sometimes go beyond what he says in public.

Politics A look at Biden's intimate donor events A look at Biden's intimate donor events Listen · 4:34 4:34 President Biden is making the rounds with donors in Chevy Chase, Md., Manhattan and Chicago this week. At these intimate off-camera events, his comments sometimes go beyond what he says in public. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor