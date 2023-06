Actor Kevin Spacey's sexual offence trial begins in London Kevin Spacey appears in a London court, as the jury is sworn in for the beginning of the the actor's trial over sexual offences — charges the actor denies.

Europe Actor Kevin Spacey's sexual offence trial begins in London Actor Kevin Spacey's sexual offence trial begins in London Listen · 3:24 3:24 Kevin Spacey appears in a London court, as the jury is sworn in for the beginning of the the actor's trial over sexual offences — charges the actor denies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor