Madonna postpones tour due to "serious bacterial infection" The 64-year-old singer's latest tour, "Celebration," was supposed to kick off in mid-July. As a result of the illness, which put her in a hospital ICU, Madonna has postponed her international tour.

Madonna postpones tour while recovering from 'serious bacterial infection'

The performer Madonna, onstage at the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles in February. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images hide caption

Madonna was hospitalized with what her management calls "a serious bacterial infection." It is unclear if the singer and actor, now 64 years old, remains in a hospital as of Wednesday afternoon. Her international "Celebration" tour, which was supposed to begin in Vancouver on July 15, has been postponed. It was meant to mark her 40th anniversary as a singer.

In a post published on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, the artist's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, wrote: "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Other details, including the type of infection and the anticipated recovery time, have not been made public. In Oseary's statement, he noted that all her current commitments, including her upcoming tour, have been paused for now.