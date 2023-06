The Supreme Court rules against USPS in Sunday work case

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously handed a major victory to religious groups by greatly expanding how far employers must go to accommodate the religious views of their employees.

The court ruled in favor of an evangelical Christian Postal Service carrier who refused to work on Sundays for religious reasons.

