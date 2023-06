How Francis Ngannou made it from the sand mines of Cameroon to an MMA championship NPR's A Martinez talks to former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou about his journey from a small village in Cameroon to stardom.

Sports How Francis Ngannou made it from the sand mines of Cameroon to an MMA championship How Francis Ngannou made it from the sand mines of Cameroon to an MMA championship Listen · 6:58 6:58 NPR's A Martinez talks to former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou about his journey from a small village in Cameroon to stardom. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor