Helsinki's deputy mayor was caught spray-painting a rail tunnel Paavo Arhinmaki was finishing his graffiti mural when police officers spotted him and a friend. He's blamed for $3,000 worth of damage to the tunnel, but it's unclear whether he'll face charges.

