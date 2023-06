How much is Putin to blame for the fallout from the failed weekend mutiny? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Andrew Weiss of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace talks about the centers of power in Russia, and how they could pose a threat to Russian President Putin.

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Andrew Weiss of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace talks about the centers of power in Russia, and how they could pose a threat to Russian President Putin.