U.N. investigator finds Guantánamo Bay detainees continue to face 'inhuman' treatment NPR's A Martinez talks to Fionnuala Ni Aolain, U.N. special rapporteur on counterterrorism and human rights, about her visit to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Law U.N. investigator finds Guantánamo Bay detainees continue to face 'inhuman' treatment U.N. investigator finds Guantánamo Bay detainees continue to face 'inhuman' treatment Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks to Fionnuala Ni Aolain, U.N. special rapporteur on counterterrorism and human rights, about her visit to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor