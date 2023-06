Deadly police shooting of teenager triggers protests and arrests across France There have been more protests in France after a 17-year-old was shot dead by police during a traffic stop outside Paris

Europe Deadly police shooting of teenager triggers protests and arrests across France Deadly police shooting of teenager triggers protests and arrests across France Audio will be available later today. There have been more protests in France after a 17-year-old was shot dead by police during a traffic stop outside Paris Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor