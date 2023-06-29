Accessibility links
Read the Supreme Court decision on affirmative action The Supreme Court ruled that race-conscious admissions are unconstitutional in a pair of cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Read the full opinion.

Law

Read the Supreme Court decision reversing decades of precedent on affirmative action

By 

Washington Desk

The Supreme Court ruled in a 237-page opinion that race-conscious admissions are unconstitutional in cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The ruling in the UNC case was 6-3 along ideological lines; in the Harvard case, it was 6-2, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recusing herself.

Read the full opinion:

Follow NPR's live coverage for the latest updates and reaction to this ruling.

Supreme Court guts affirmative action, effectively ending race-conscious admissions

Law

Supreme Court guts affirmative action, effectively ending race-conscious admissions