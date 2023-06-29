Accessibility links
Neil Diamond / Remembering Glenda Jackson : Fresh Air We go into our archive to feature our 2005 interview with Neil Diamond. The new Broadway show A Beautiful Noise is based on his life and features his songs. Some of his most famous songs include Sweet Caroline, Solitary Man, and Girl, You'll be A Woman Soon.

We'll also remember two-time Oscar-winner Glenda Jackson, who died June 15th. She was 87. Terry Gross spoke with her in 2019 when she was starring on Broadway in a production of King Lear, as Lear. Jackson also served in British Parliament for over two decades.

Fresh Air

Neil Diamond / Remembering Glenda Jackson

Neil Diamond / Remembering Glenda Jackson

Listen · 46:01
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1185069090/1198969611" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

We go into our archive to feature our 2005 interview with Neil Diamond. The new Broadway show A Beautiful Noise is based on his life and features his songs. Some of his most famous songs include Sweet Caroline, Solitary Man, and Girl, You'll be A Woman Soon.

We'll also remember two-time Oscar-winner Glenda Jackson, who died June 15th. She was 87. Terry Gross spoke with her in 2019 when she was starring on Broadway in a production of King Lear, as Lear. Jackson also served in British Parliament for over two decades.