Fresh Air Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe Listen · 46:45 46:45 Monáe is known for her Afro-futurist funk, soul and hip hop sound. She's been nominated for 8 Grammys, and last month she released her 4th album, The Age of Pleasure, where she explores lusty romance and both masculine and feminine energies. Recently Monáe came out as non-binary, using she/they pronouns. In addition to her music, she's also forged a successful career in movies, co-starring in films like Knives Out: Glass Onion, Hidden Figures and Moonlight. In 2020 Monáe spoke with Terry Gross about how she grew up wanting to be on Broadway, her life as a Black queer artist, and working with Prince.