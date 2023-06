Central Park birder Christian Cooper on being 'a Black man in the natural world' Cooper was birdwatching in Central Park in 2020 when a white woman falsely accused him of threatening her. His book chronicles life as a Black birder, gay activist and Marvel comics writer and editor.

Author Interviews Central Park birder Christian Cooper on being 'a Black man in the natural world' Central Park birder Christian Cooper on being 'a Black man in the natural world' Listen · 43:39 43:39 Cooper was birdwatching in Central Park in 2020 when a white woman falsely accused him of threatening her. His book chronicles life as a Black birder, gay activist and Marvel comics writer and editor. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor