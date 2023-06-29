You can't even hate watch 'The Idol'; Plus, LIVE with Aubrey Gordon

HBO's 'The Idol' has been riddled with controversy, and with the show coming to an end, host Brittany Luse and NPR's Hazel Cills had a lot to say about the series portrayal of female pop stars, along with the more interesting stories they'd like to see Hollywood show us.



Then, Brittany takes on fat discrimination with author, columnist and Maintenance Phase co-host Aubrey Gordon LIVE from the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.



Gordon just had the world premier of "Your Fat Friend" a documentary follows her journey from the eponymous blogger 'Your Fat Friend' to New York Times bestselling author and podcaster.

