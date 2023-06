Indiana Jones is back for his fifth (and perhaps final) adventure The fifth (and possibly final) adventure for the intrepid archaeologist, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is directed not by Steven Spielberg but by James Mangold.

Review Movie Reviews Indiana Jones is back for his fifth (and perhaps final) adventure Indiana Jones is back for his fifth (and perhaps final) adventure Listen · 4:47 4:47 The fifth (and possibly final) adventure for the intrepid archaeologist, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is directed not by Steven Spielberg but by James Mangold. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor