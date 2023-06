Supreme Court rules on right to seek religious accommodations at work NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Douglas Laycock about the Supreme Court's decision in Groff v. DeJoy to make it easier for employees to seek religious accommodations at work.

Law Supreme Court rules on right to seek religious accommodations at work Supreme Court rules on right to seek religious accommodations at work Listen · 4:28 4:28 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Douglas Laycock about the Supreme Court's decision in Groff v. DeJoy to make it easier for employees to seek religious accommodations at work. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor