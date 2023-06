Prompted by a visit from his grandfather's ghost, a man reconciled with his family NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with John Blake, who wrote More Than I Imagined: What a Black Man Discovered About the White Mother He Never Knew, about how an apparition of his grandfather led to healing.

Author Interviews Prompted by a visit from his grandfather's ghost, a man reconciled with his family Prompted by a visit from his grandfather's ghost, a man reconciled with his family Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with John Blake, who wrote More Than I Imagined: What a Black Man Discovered About the White Mother He Never Knew, about how an apparition of his grandfather led to healing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor