Accessibility links
The History And Potential Of MDMA : 1A MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, is illegal. It is listed as a Schedule 1 drug by the U.S. federal government (the same group as marijuana and psilocybin, or magic mushrooms).

In recent years, a growing body of academic research has suggested potential benefits of MDMA. One study found that MDMA-enhanced therapy dramatically reduced PTSD symptoms. Another showed that psychedelics like MDMA could reopen so-called critical periods of time when brains are especially impressionable and open to learning.

Rachel Nuwer's new book, "I Feel Love: MDMA and the Quest for Connection in a Fractured World," explores the history and potential of the so-called love drug.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

The History And Potential Of MDMA

The History And Potential Of MDMA

Listen · 30:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1185170371/1185170858" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Since 1985, MDMA, which in its pill form is known as ecstasy, has been classified a Schedule 1 drug according by the U.S. federal government. JONAS ROOSENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
JONAS ROOSENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Since 1985, MDMA, which in its pill form is known as ecstasy, has been classified a Schedule 1 drug according by the U.S. federal government.

JONAS ROOSENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Stuck indoors during the peak of COVID lockdown, science journalist Rachel Nuwer found herself at a professional crossroads. She had already published a nonfiction book on the dark world of wildlife trafficking and was looking for her next subject.

A moment of clarity came at a surprising time. She and her partner, at home with nothing much to do, ingested MDMA.

MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, is illegal. It is listed as a Schedule 1 drug by the U.S. federal government (the same group as marijuana and psilocybin, or magic mushrooms).

In recent years, a growing body of academic research has suggested potential benefits of MDMA beyond the recreational ecstasy some partygoers are familiar with.

One study found that MDMA-enhanced therapy dramatically reduced PTSD symptoms. Another showed that psychedelics like MDMA could reopen so-called critical periods of time when brains are especially impressionable and open to learning. A scientific case study profiled a former white supremacist who reformed his extremist views after taking MDMA.

Nuwer experienced similar clarity while on the drug. Her new book, "I Feel Love: MDMA and the Quest for Connection in a Fractured World," is the result of her epiphany. She explores the history and potential of the so-called love drug.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.