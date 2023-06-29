The Savory Story Of Hot Dogs And America

Hot dogs are an American staple. So much so that Americans eat nearly 150 million hot dogs in celebration of the 4th of July.

First introduced by immigrants in the 1800s, hot dogs have become synonymous with sports, summer, and the perfect base for a vast number of toppings.

No other food starts debates quite like hot dogs – what's the best way to cook them? What's the best brand? What toppings are and aren't allowed? Are they sandwiches? Should we even eat them?

How did hot dogs become one of America's favorite foods?

Food Journalist Serena Daniels and Author of "Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs" Jamie Loftus join us to discuss the history of hot dogs. And President of Vienna Beef Tim O'Brien and President of Major League Eating Rich Shea join us to discuss hot dog traditions in the U.S.

