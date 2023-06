For 3rd straight night, clashes erupted across France between protesters, police NPR's Leila Fadel talks to sociology professor Crystal Fleming of Stony Brook University about the protests in France following the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop.

Europe For 3rd straight night, clashes erupted across France between protesters, police For 3rd straight night, clashes erupted across France between protesters, police Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to sociology professor Crystal Fleming of Stony Brook University about the protests in France following the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor