South Carolina couple finds a hobby they can do together: groom their beards Aaron and Natali Johnston travel the world to compete in beard contests. Natali creates fake beards, while Aaron uses his goatee to impress the judges. They've both placed first in competitions.

National South Carolina couple finds a hobby they can do together: groom their beards South Carolina couple finds a hobby they can do together: groom their beards Listen · 0:27 0:27 Aaron and Natali Johnston travel the world to compete in beard contests. Natali creates fake beards, while Aaron uses his goatee to impress the judges. They've both placed first in competitions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor