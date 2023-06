What happens when insurers can't get insurance? Homeowner insurance companies are leaving states facing increasing natural disasters made worse by climate change. The cost for those companies to get their own insurance has skyrocketed.

Homeowner insurance companies are leaving states facing increasing natural disasters made worse by climate change. The cost for those companies to get their own insurance has skyrocketed.