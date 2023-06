Southeastern Louisiana sees the heat-index rise above 110 degrees NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Sharon Weston Broome, who is the mayor-president of Baton Rouge, about how her city is handling the recent heat wave and its threats to residents.

National Southeastern Louisiana sees the heat-index rise above 110 degrees Southeastern Louisiana sees the heat-index rise above 110 degrees Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Sharon Weston Broome, who is the mayor-president of Baton Rouge, about how her city is handling the recent heat wave and its threats to residents. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor