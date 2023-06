Despite inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy is still strong Spending on travel and entertainment is up, even as Americans contend with stubborn inflation. One reason the economy is doing so well is that people keep spending money.

Business Despite inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy is still strong Despite inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy is still strong Listen · 3:29 3:29 Spending on travel and entertainment is up, even as Americans contend with stubborn inflation. One reason the economy is doing so well is that people keep spending money. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor