Florida is one of the flattest states but that didn't deter hiker Andrew Karr Karr is on a mission to hike every peak in the state. Some are easy to find — others are not. He's had to rent kayaks, take private ferries and even ask people if he can stand on their lawn.

National Florida is one of the flattest states but that didn't deter hiker Andrew Karr Florida is one of the flattest states but that didn't deter hiker Andrew Karr Listen · 0:26 0:26 Karr is on a mission to hike every peak in the state. Some are easy to find — others are not. He's had to rent kayaks, take private ferries and even ask people if he can stand on their lawn. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor