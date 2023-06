Sole survivor of Yarnell Hill Fire acknowledges the last decade has been tough Ten years after 19 wildland firefighters died in Arizona, the profession has changed practices to improve safety and care for crews' mental health.

National Sole survivor of Yarnell Hill Fire acknowledges the last decade has been tough Sole survivor of Yarnell Hill Fire acknowledges the last decade has been tough Audio will be available later today. Ten years after 19 wildland firefighters died in Arizona, the profession has changed practices to improve safety and care for crews' mental health. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor