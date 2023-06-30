ND Stevenson on how he's changed alongside his 'Nimona' series

I was many years out from starting to put any of the pieces together. Some people know right away and some people like me need a little bit more time to sort of stumble through and end up in the wrong place a few times before you start really putting things together.

But I think for me, fiction and creating stories has always been a way of exploring those parts of myself before I may be able to really look at myself with that clear vision.

And Nimona certainly is kind of everything; she can be anything she wants and she's still her. But all of these different things are a part of her. And she does take on male alter egos at various points throughout the story. And that was something that just spoke to me back in 2012 when I was first working on it in a way that I didn't really understand yet, but in a place that had started making a little bit more sense over the years.

But I also feel that there are many different parts of myself that I need to express. There's a line in the movie where Nimona sort of talks about that and how she has to shift. Her not shifting is not true living for her. She has this amazing power and she needs to do that in order to be herself.

And that's the world that I live in as well. I have many different parts of myself. And it's often a joyful and wonderful thing to explore. And I think that so many people, whatever their identity, have something like that in their lives, some way in which they are not what the world thinks they are, or they go against the labels being put on them, or they know that there's more to the story than maybe someone's first instinctual take on them.

And that's really what this story is about. I've seen the way this story connects with people across such a wide range of identities, and I think it's a really universal story in the end.