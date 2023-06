In France, protests persist over the police killing of boy of Algerian descent France braces itself for a fourth night of unrest, as protestors continue to take to the streets after a 17-year-old boy of Algerian descent was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop.

France braces itself for a fourth night of unrest, as protestors continue to take to the streets after a 17-year-old boy of Algerian descent was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop.