13-year-old pro skateboarder becomes first female to land 720 trick Arisa Trew, a 13-year-old Australian girl, made history on Tuesday when she became the first female skater to land a 720 — two full rotations in the air.

Sports 13-year-old pro skateboarder becomes first female to land 720 trick 13-year-old pro skateboarder becomes first female to land 720 trick Listen · 3:09 3:09 Arisa Trew, a 13-year-old Australian girl, made history on Tuesday when she became the first female skater to land a 720 — two full rotations in the air. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor