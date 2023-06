Democrats are targeting rural voters ahead of the crucial 2024 election After Democrats performed better than expected in the 2022 midterms, both political parties are looking to rural areas to recruit or retain voters ahead of a crucial presidential election.

Elections Democrats are targeting rural voters ahead of the crucial 2024 election Democrats are targeting rural voters ahead of the crucial 2024 election Listen · 2:33 2:33 After Democrats performed better than expected in the 2022 midterms, both political parties are looking to rural areas to recruit or retain voters ahead of a crucial presidential election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor