The News Roundup For June 30, 2023

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The US Supreme Court issued a long-awaited decision on Affirmative Action cases that have been before the court. In a 6-3 ruling, the court struck down race-conscious admissions at two universities, setting the stage for other college and university admissions policies. President Biden says he 'strongly disagrees' with the decision.

A leaked tape of Donald Trump has become public, adding to the former president's legal woes around his removal of classified documents from his White House years.

Canadian wildfires are wreaking new havoc in the Upper Midwest of the US, creating dense smog and unsafe air qualities in major American cities. And the CDC is issuing a new alert/warning on malaria with the first new cases in 20 years found in Florida and Texas.

Meanwhile, what's next for Russia after a dramatic but short-lived mutiny was cut short by the leader of the Wagner Group – Yevgeny Progozhin?

Violent protests in France begin again after a teenager is killed during a police stop.

The Swedish government approves a Quran-burning demonstration outside of a mosque, coinciding with the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Adha.

And are South Koreans getting younger? A new law standardizing the way the government counts age took effect this week, a departure from the "Korean Age" policy that has long been in effect.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.