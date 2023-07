Hollywood actors are pushing back against studios using AI to clone them The rise of artificial intelligence has Hollywood actors on edge. Studios are interested in how the technology can allow for digital clones of actors - and actors are pushing back.

Movies Hollywood actors are pushing back against studios using AI to clone them Hollywood actors are pushing back against studios using AI to clone them Listen · 3:59 3:59 The rise of artificial intelligence has Hollywood actors on edge. Studios are interested in how the technology can allow for digital clones of actors - and actors are pushing back.