National In the face of threats, election workers say they feel unsafe doing their jobs In the face of threats, election workers say they feel unsafe doing their jobs Listen · 11:15 11:15 Election workers across 22 different states told NPR they've received threats or felt unsafe doing their jobs, and many are worried about what the 2024 presidential election will bring.