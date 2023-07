Extreme heat is putting power grids at risk of energy shortfalls NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Daniel Cohan, a professor of civil engineering at Rice University, about American power grids, many of which are at risk of energy shortfalls due to extreme heat.

Energy
Listen · 4:14