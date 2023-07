A Marvel musical opens at Disneyland. It's there through August Over the weekend, Disney opened Rogers: The Musical. It follows super soldier Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America, for a 30 minute spectacle.

National A Marvel musical opens at Disneyland. It's there through August A Marvel musical opens at Disneyland. It's there through August Listen · 0:28 0:28 Over the weekend, Disney opened Rogers: The Musical. It follows super soldier Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America, for a 30 minute spectacle. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor